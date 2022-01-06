SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $11.24. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 759,997 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

