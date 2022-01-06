Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,296 shares of company stock valued at $383,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -159.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

