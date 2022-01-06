Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

EPA SAN opened at €88.27 ($100.31) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

