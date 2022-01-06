Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $29.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $215,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

