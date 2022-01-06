Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,251. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $318.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

