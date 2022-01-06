Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:SAR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

