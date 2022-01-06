SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 1.1%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 48 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SBI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get SBI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.