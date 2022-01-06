Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.18. Schindler has a one year low of $250.79 and a one year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

