Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 668.6% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 108,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,934. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

