Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $42.35.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

