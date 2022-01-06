Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.73

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

