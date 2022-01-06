SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.55

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $6.07. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 251,101 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at $10,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

