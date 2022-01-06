SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Up 1.6%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 572,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 349,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDX shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.44).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

