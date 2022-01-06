Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 59.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 369.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 41,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

