Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $303.49 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.13 and a 200 day moving average of $305.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

