Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 29,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

