Seedify.fund Reaches Market Cap of $205.89 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $8.93 or 0.00020656 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $205.89 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.41 or 0.07901010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00076179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.58 or 0.99962507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008013 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,044,661 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

