SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 49.9% in December

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 192,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SenesTech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

SNES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

