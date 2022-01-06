Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

SERA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.