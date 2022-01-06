ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $603.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.