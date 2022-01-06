SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,015 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 282.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $271,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $305,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.