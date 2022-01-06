SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,457 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 1,156.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $9,945,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Dillard’s by 782.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $7,226,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.40.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $244.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.20. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.