SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 42,664 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 276.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 295,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 5,736.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAR by 199.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AAR by 77.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 337,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 147,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AAR stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

