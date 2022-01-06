SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 292.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

