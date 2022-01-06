Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $292.93 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

