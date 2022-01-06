Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

OSUR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $576.30 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

