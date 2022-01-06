Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Hasbro by 21.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.