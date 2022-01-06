Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.