Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 160 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Quidel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

