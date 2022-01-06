Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 290 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MasTec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $94.08 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

