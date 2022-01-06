Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 360 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

