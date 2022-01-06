Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 570 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PROG by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PROG by 100,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PROG by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

