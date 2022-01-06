Short Interest in AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Drops By 50.0%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMB Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. AMB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29.

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

