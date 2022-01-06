Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 71.4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATBPF shares. lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

ATBPF stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.28. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.