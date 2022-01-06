Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Rises By 138.6%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $9,544,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $5,820,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

