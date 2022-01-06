Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Grows By 123.9%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,800 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the November 30th total of 423,300 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARYD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,200. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

