Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Expands By 61.8%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the November 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYRWF shares. dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

