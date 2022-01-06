Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 84.7%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $$10.33 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

