Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 84.7%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $$10.33 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.
About Barratt Developments
