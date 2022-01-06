Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Grows By 277.6%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BK Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BK Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $2.71 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -270.73 and a beta of 1.38.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -799.20%.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

