Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Drops By 44.4%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

