Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Drops By 50.0%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

