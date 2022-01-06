Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Expands By 37.9%

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CFV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.