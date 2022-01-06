Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Increases By 60.5%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -483.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

