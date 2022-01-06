Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Increases By 140.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $3.78 on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

