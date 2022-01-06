Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 47.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 351,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SXTC stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

