Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 53.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

