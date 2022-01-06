Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Decreases By 92.7%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHBC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $488,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $4,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

