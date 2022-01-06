Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Decreases By 51.1%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRETF. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF remained flat at $$19.32 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.