Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rises By 144.7%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 14,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

