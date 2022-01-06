Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rises By 144.7%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 14,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.80.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
