Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declines By 46.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,626,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,172,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $62.88 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.